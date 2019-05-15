Nickel futures up 0.63% on spot demand

prices rose 0.63 per cent to Rs 845.60 per kg in futures trade Wednesday after participants widened their positions supported by rising spot demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in May contracts was trading higher by Rs 5.30, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 845.60 per kg in a business turnover of 12,474 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in futures to strong demand from alloy-makers at the domestic market.

The for delivery in June contracts also gained Rs 5.40, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 881 per kg in a business volume of 116 lots.

