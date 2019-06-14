300 delegates to participate in Kimberley Process meet in Mumbai

About 300 delegates from and other countries will participate in the five-day meeting of Kimberley Process (KP) in Mumbai, starting from June 17, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

KP is a global initiative to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain. It is a joint initiative of different countries, industry and civil societies to control flow of conflict diamonds, which are used by rebel movements to finance wars against legitimate governments in the world.

Besides meetings of different working groups and committees of the (KPCS), two special forums regarding Diamond Terminology and Artisanal Mining Small Steps to Larger Outcomes, will be held during the inter-sessional meeting, it said.

is of the scheme and is the of KP for 2019 with as vice-

At present, KPCS has 55 members representing 82 countries including EU with 28 members.

The is the nodal department and (GJEPC) is designated as the KPCS importing and exporting authority in India, it added.

