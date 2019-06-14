300 delegates to participate in Kimberley Process meet in Mumbai

About 300 delegates from India and other countries will participate in the five-day meeting of Kimberley Process (KP) in Mumbai, starting from June 17, the commerce ministry said in a statement.
KP is a global initiative to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain. It is a joint initiative of different countries, industry and civil societies to control flow of conflict diamonds, which are used by rebel movements to finance wars against legitimate governments in the world.
Besides meetings of different working groups and committees of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), two special forums regarding Diamond Terminology and Artisanal Mining Small Steps to Larger Outcomes, will be held during the inter-sessional meeting, it said.
India is one of the founder members of the scheme and is the Chair of KP for 2019 with Russia as vice-chair.
At present, KPCS has 55 members representing 82 countries including EU with 28 members.
The Department of Commerce is the nodal department and Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is designated as the KPCS importing and exporting authority in India, it added.
