Indian national arrested in Kuwait for stealing credit card of Kuwati woman

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

An Indian national has been arrested in Kuwait for stealing a credit card of a Kuwaiti woman and misusing it, according to a media report.

The unidentified Indian was arrested by the personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department after the woman filed a complaint with the police station in Mubarak Al-Kabir.

Personnel from the crime branch checked the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in shops from where the suspect had made purchases using the stolen card and took him in custody, the Arab Times reported, citing the Al-Rai daily.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 14:05 IST

