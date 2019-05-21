Nieva brothers pursuing Olympic dreams for India, Argentina

gives way to fierce rivalry the moment Indian boxing's Santiago Nieva's wards lock horns with their opponents from Argentina, coached by his elder sibling,

Their paths always crossed while as they pursued the common goal of becoming Olympians. One made it but the other failed.

"When I fight I don't think about our brotherhood. Inside the ring, I'm worried about my boxers. He is my brother outside the ring. There's no brotherhood here," head told PTI, referring to his younger brother Santiago.

was furious when Santiago went two-up against him as Pawan Narwal recorded a 4-1 split decision over Argentine Youth Olympic gold medallist in the 69kg category men's section at the second edition of the Indian Open here.

"I must see the fight again. We thought we won but this is I don't want to talk about it now," a livid Fabricio said of the decision.

"It's normal, it happens in the heat of the moment. But at the end of the day we are brothers. There's no better feeling at the end of the day," the 44-year-old Santiago, who is younger by one year, said.

Thanks to the continental meet, the Nieva brothers could reunite for the first time after Santiago went to the team hotel and spent time with his brother.

The brothers tried their hands at various ranging from football, table tennis, before they took up and joined a club at the age of 14 or 15.

The duo went on to represent their country and also turned up for as their mother settled in the European nation.

"That time, if the federation agreed you could represent any nation. There was not much restrictions then," Santiago recalled.

It was during that time Santiago suffered a loss against his elder brother in the 54kg category at the Youth Championship in 1992.

"It was a good fight and entertainment for the spectators but they didn't notice I landed some soft punches. We didn't hit each other with full power," Fabricio gave an insight to the fight that happened 27 years ago.

Fabricio turned out to be a more successful than Santiago, having represented in 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where he made a second round exit in 60kg category. Later on, Fabricio also won a silver at the 1997 Pan America, a bronze in 1998.

Santiago could never make it to the team.

"I failed to make and then I became a in and he too became a in Argentina," Santiago said.

When they found themselves at the opposite ends of the ring today, both looked all pumped up, guiding their respective boxers.

"We have a professional boxers in Argentina. But in amateurs we have very young and promising boxers. The average age is like 18-19 years. Boxing is an important sport in Argentina," Fabricio, who has come with a four-member Argentina contingent, said.

As it turned out, luck finally smiled on Fabricio when his 75kg won 5-0, setting up a quarterfinal bout with India's

"Francisco is very promising and recently gave a strong fight to reigning Olympic champion of before losing by split decision," said Fabricio.

Before this, the two brothers were up against each other at a few exhibition matches in Sweden.

"Our childhood dream was always to go to It's really exciting to see Santiago coaching They are one of the strongest teams in the world now. They have improved a lot from last year. I hope they win a medal at (Olympics)," Fabricio said, wishing his younger brother all the best for

"It's boxing which is keeping us together," he concluded.

