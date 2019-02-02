Nigeria vice president's helicopter crash-lands but all safe

The helicopter of Nigeria's vice crash-landed but he and the crew are safe, a said Saturday.

Laolu Akande in a post said Vice was "continuing with his engagements and plans for the day" after the crash in Kabba in Kogi state.

Akande gave no further details on the crash but he thanked God and the flight crew.

Sahara Reporters published photos of a helicopter on its side, its rotor blades smashed.

"We are safe and sound!" Osinbajo tweeted, saying the crew managed the situation well. He linked to a video of himself appeared unscathed and waving to supporters from a vehicle.

Akande later said the vice told a crowd that "we are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives." Nigeria's is on February 16 and President seeks a second term at the of Africa's most populous country and top

In a break from heated campaigning, rival told the he was "happy to note" that everyone was safe.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)