Nigerian couple held for skimmer-micro camera ATM fraud

A Nigerian man and woman were arrested for allegedly placing a and micro-camera at an kiosk in suburban to fraudulently withdraw money, police said Tuesday



identified the duo as Isahi Ogunle Seyi (34) and his partner, (37), both residing in Nalasopara in neighbouring district.

"They had placed a and micro-camera at a Yes Bank kiosk in Thakur Village in East. After a customer approached police claiming that he had seen a attached to the ATM, we started investigations," an said.

"We placed one in the uniform of a security guard outside the while others kept vigil in the vicinity. On Sunday, Isahi Ogunle Seyi went into the ATM and came out immediately and then started running when he saw police approaching. We chased him down after he had run over a kilometre," he said.

His partner was picked up based on his interrogation, he said, adding that both are Nigerian nationals.

Skimmers are devices fastened near the factory- installed card reader of the machine to capture data from the magnetic strip on the back of a debit or credit card.

Micro-cameras are used for PIN (personal identification number) capturing which allows withdrawal of money using fraudulent cards made by inserting the captured magnetic strip data.

