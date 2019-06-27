Nigerian troops repel jihadist attack on military base: Army

Nigerian troops have thwarted a attack on a military formation in the volatile northeast, killing dozens of jihadists, the said Thursday.

Fighters from the Islamic State Province (ISWAP) in seven gun trucks and motorcycles stormed the base at Goniri, Yobe state on Wednesday evening, spokesman said in a statement.

The ambush "resulted in the annihilation of dozens of terrorists", while many fled with injuries, he said.

Five gun trucks, weapons and rounds of ammunition were recovered from the jihadists, while their motorcycles were destroyed.

Musa did not say if the military lost soldiers in the encounter.

IS-affliated has launched series of attacks on military bases and government targets in the northeast, leaving scores of troops dead.

In a related development, the Nigerian airforce said on Thursday it had destroyed ISWAP formations at Kollaram, in nearby

Wednesday's attack "was executed following series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, that showed the presence of a significant number of ISWAP fighters in buildings under trees spread across the settlement," it added.

Boko Haram's decade-long insurgency has killed 27,000 people and displaced about two million in

The rebellion has continued despite repeated government claims of progress.

The violence has also spilled over into neighbouring Niger, and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to defeat the hardline jihadist group.

