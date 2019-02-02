Boko Haram kills 60 in Nigeria

Terrorist group Haram killed at least 60 people in the northeastern town of on Monday in a renewed attack.

Al Jazeera quoted as saying, "This attack on civilians who have already been displaced by the bloody conflict may amount to possible war crimes, and those responsible must be brought to justice."

He further said that the witnesses stated that the Nigerian soldiers had abandoned their posts the day before the attack, demonstrating the authorities' failure to protect the unarmed citizens.

According to Al Jazeera, this was one of the bloodiest attacks in Haram's decade-long conflict. This came two weeks after the militant group had overrun the same town, driving out Nigerian soldiers and marking its re-emergence.

Last year, the had inflicted heavy casualties on Haram when they had attacked the Garshigar community of Mobar Local Government Area in Borno.

is an Islamist militant group operating in the western and central African region, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group.

The group is known to oppose western civilisation model of education and seek the introduction of in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)