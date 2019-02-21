Nine more over-age athletes disqualified from Youth Championships

Nine more athletes were Thursday disqualified after being found over-aged in the medical examination conducted by the national federation during the 16th National Youth Championships here.

Three athletes in boys hammer throw, three in boys 2000m steeplechase, two in boys and one in heptathlon were found over-age in the age verification tests on the third and final day of the event.

Thursday's nine cases took the total number of over-age athletes from the championships, which serves as selection trial for next month's Asian Youth Championships at Hong Kong, to a whopping 50.

As many as 41 athletes, including promising Nisar Ahmed, were found over-age in the first two days of the championships.

of the championships, said he will recommend a two-year ban on the over-age athletes to the of the federation.

"We will recommend two-year ban of these over-age athletes to the Age Verification Committee," Arya said.

"This is the first time the AFI is doing these verifications in a large scale at this level. Very few national federations do these kind of initiatives. The AFI wants to weed out this menace," he added.

The is headed by

