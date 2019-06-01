Incredible experience: Hrithik Roshan after meeting Jackie Chan

is on cloud nine after the got a chance to meet veteran action star during his visit to

The 45-year-old is in the country where is he is promoting his film "Kaabil" ahead of its release on June 5.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a number of photos with the iconic martial artiste.

"Meeting was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired. #kaabilinchina #ilovechina # @jackiechan," he wrote in the caption.

"Kaabil", which released in in 2017, also features and in pivotal roles.

The film follows a specially-abled couple; and Supriya, who lead a blissful married life. But their happiness comes to a standstill due to unavertable circumstances for which vows to take a revenge from the culprits.

"Kaabil" is produced by FilmKraft, imported by Film Group corporation and is distributed and translated by

It is distributed internationally by B4U Motion Pictures Release, and is promoted by Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)