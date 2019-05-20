JUST IN
Nineteen killed in ethnic violence in eastern Chad

AFP  |  N'djamena 

At least 19 people have been killed in a new bout of ethnic violence in eastern Chad, bringing the death toll since Thursday to more than 31, local officials said.

Fighting erupted on Sunday in two villages in Sila province and continued on Monday, public prosecutor Hassan Djamouss Hachimi said.

Twelve people were killed on Thursday in the neighbouring province of Ouaddai when a village was attacked by armed men.

Eastern Chad is grappling with tit-for-tat violence between native Ouaddian farmers and Arab herders.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 19:36 IST

