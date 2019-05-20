Nineteen killed in ethnic violence in eastern Chad

At least 19 people have been killed in a new bout of in eastern Chad, bringing the death toll since Thursday to more than 31, local officials said.

Fighting erupted on Sunday in two villages in province and continued on Monday, said.

Twelve people were killed on Thursday in the neighbouring province of when a village was attacked by armed men.

Eastern is grappling with tit-for-tat violence between native Ouaddian farmers and Arab herders.

