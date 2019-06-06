Nipah virus: Raj health min asks officials to remain alert

Health Minister Thursday gave directions to health officials for the prevention and control of Nipah in the state, days after the deadly virus was detected in

Addressing a meeting here on Nipah virus and Glanders disease in horses, Sharma directed officials to send a team to National Virology Laboratory, Pune for training to examine the samples skilfully.

Sharma said that directions have been given to Rapid Response Team to remain alert and take necessary action if any suspected case is identified.

He said that people from living in should take special precautions.

A year after two north districts were hit by Nipah claiming 17 lives, the disease resurfaced in the state with a 23-year-old student here confirmed to be infected with the potentially deadly virus on June 4.

The government said 311 people from various districts with whom the student had interacted were under observation.

According to the WHO, Nipah virus is a newly emerging disease that can be transmitted from its reservoir (natural wildlife host), the flying foxes (fruit bats), to both animals and humans.

Symptoms range from asymptomatic infection, acute respiratory infection and encephalitis.

Infected people initially develop influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting and sore throat.

This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)