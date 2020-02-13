JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC asks parties to reveal pending criminal cases against poll candidates
Business Standard

Nirbhaya verdict: SC defers hearing on Centre's plea for separate execution

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna appointed senior advocate Anjana Prakash as amicus curiae on Thursday to represent the convict Pawan Kumar Gupta

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

supreme court

The Supreme Court deferred the hearing on Centre's plea seeking separate execution of four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case to Friday and asked the convicts to file their counter replies by then.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna appointed senior advocate Anjana Prakash as amicus curiae on Thursday to represent the convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.

The bench said it is deferring the hearing till 2 pm Friday in wake of a trial court order on Wednesday, which directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide Gupta's father with a list of its empanelled advocates to choose from to represent the convict.

Gupta is the only convict who has not yet filed a curative petition the last legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea against the death sentence.
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU