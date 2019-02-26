Nishikori comes through 'tricky' Dubai debut

Top seed dispatched "tricky" 6-4, 6-3 on his debut at Championships on Tuesday.

Asia's top and the world number six will meet Huburt Hurkacz in the second round at the after the beat French 6-3, 7-5.

Nishikori has shaken up his longtime schedule this season and is playing for the first time for a welcome change of ATP scenery after limiting himself in the past to



North American venues including the defunct event and

Victory over the unpredictable Paire who is prone to throwing and smashing racquets in moments of despair, lasted for 81 minutes.

"It's never easy playing Benoit, of course. Great serve, great backhand. Good dropshot, good touch," was Nishikori's analysis.

"The key to the first set was the (eight-minute) long (third) game in the first set.

"After I got that one, I was more confident - but if he broke back, anything can happen.

"It was a good match, it's never easy with this wind. I think played good enough today." Nishikori saved eight break points in the opening set to successfully blunt the Frenchman's attack, with two breaks in the second set enough to ensure victory.

The top seed now stands 12-2 on the season after a title in Brisbane, an quarter--final and the semis this month in Nishikori improved his career edge over Paire, winning his eighth from their 10 meetings.

Lithuanian knocked out another seed after Monday exits of and as he beat Russian number eight 6-3, 6-3.

"I was feeling good today, really happy with my game today," the number 113 playing only his third ATP-level match of the season said.

"The plan was to stay as close as possible and not to get into those long rallies which he loves.

