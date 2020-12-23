Nissan to hike prices of all vehicles in India by up to 5% from January

-
Japanese automaker Nissan on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its vehicles in India by up to 5 per cent across models from next month to offset increased costs.
The revised prices will be applicable across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective January 2021, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.
The company sells a range of mass market vehicles under the Datsun and Nissan brands, including Datsun Redi-Go, newly launched SUV Magnite and Kicks, with prices in the range of Rs 2.89 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh.
Commenting on the price hike, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, "In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021."
Other automobile makers like Maruti Suzuki India, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India, Audi India and Hero MotoCorp have already announced that they would hike prices from January due to increased input costs.
