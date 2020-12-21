BMW to increase vehicle prices in India by up to 2% from January

-
ALSO READ
BMW launches Mini John Cooper Works Hatch in India at Rs 46.9 lakh
BMW drives in its mid-sized X3 M SAV in India priced at Rs 99.9 lakh
Explained: Why premium carmakers focus on entry-level offerings in India
Car review: Entry-level sedan costs less, but stays true to BMW DNA
BMW to cash in on people spending on luxury cars as virus curbs holidays
German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire model range in India by up to 2 per cent from next month.
The automaker will introduce the revised pricing for all BMW and MINI models effective January 4, 2021, BMW Group India said in a statement.
Prices will increase by up to 2 per cent across the portfolio, it added.
"In an unprecedented year, the company has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From January 4, 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2 per cent to offset the increasing input costs," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.
This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong, he added.
The company sells a range of locally produced cars in India including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and MINI Countryman.
BMW also sells 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, X3 M and X5 M which come as completely built-up units (CBUs).
Besides, the MINI dealerships also showcase the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as CBUs.
Rival Audi has already announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year.
Besides, mass market players like Maruti Suzuki India, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford India have also planned to increase prices from next month.
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has also announced that it will increase the price of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021, to offset the impact of rising input costs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor