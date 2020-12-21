JUST IN
Luxury carmaker Audi opens bookings for new A4 sedan in India

German carmaker Audi announced opening of bookings for its upcoming new version of A4 sedan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An older Audi A4 Sedan. (Representational photo)

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming new version of A4 sedan in India.

The fifth-generation Audi A4 powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine can be booked with a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh, either through online mode or at the company's dealerships, Audi India said in a statement.

"This will be our first product launch for 2021. The Audi A4 has been one of our bestselling models in the Audi A range and the latest edition will bring numerous innovations to the segment," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

The new A4 has undergone styling and feature changes and is a perfect blend of sportiness and sophistication. The high performance sedan will attract progressive and well-established individuals who love to drive or be driven, he added.

The sedan will be launched next month.

Dhillon said the new A4 will mark the beginning of a power-packed year for Audi in India.

"2021 will witness several product launches and we are extremely happy to kick-start the year with a model that has shaped the brand in India," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 21 2020. 16:43 IST

