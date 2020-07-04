JUST IN
NLC India boiler explosion: Director Power asked to go on leave immediately

The government on Saturday said NLC India's Director, Power has been asked to immediately proceed on leave till the finalisation of the enquiry into the explosion of the boiler at thermal power plant

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tamil Nadu boiler explosion
An internal enquiry committee headed by a director level officer has also been constituted to inquire into it.. Photo: ANI/Twitter

The government on Saturday said NLC India's Director, Power has been asked to immediately proceed on leave till the finalisation of the enquiry into the explosion of the boiler at thermal power plant.

A boiler exploded at NLC India's thermal plant in Tamil Nadu killing six people and leaving 17 others injured on Wednesday and it has been shut for safety audit.

"Director (Power), NLCIL has been asked to proceed on leave immediately till the finalisation of the enquiry," the coal ministry said in a statement.

"Subsequent to a boiler explosion in the Unit V of thermal power station-II (TPS) of NLCIL on July 1, which resulted in loss of lives, a high level enquiry headed by P K Mohapatra, Retired Director (Technical), NTPC has been ordered to look into the cause of the accident," the statement said.

An internal enquiry committee headed by a director level officer has also been constituted to inquire into it.

The unit head of TPS-II has been placed under suspension and all the other four units of 210 MW each of thermal power station-II Stage -II have been shut down for safety audit.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 21:36 IST

