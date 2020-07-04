NLC India boiler explosion: Director Power asked to go on leave immediately

The government on Saturday said NLC India's Director, has been asked to immediately proceed on leave till the finalisation of the enquiry into the of the boiler at thermal plant.

A boiler exploded at NLC India's thermal plant in killing six people and leaving 17 others injured on Wednesday and it has been shut for safety audit.

"Director (Power), NLCIL has been asked to proceed on leave immediately till the finalisation of the enquiry," the coal ministry said in a statement.

"Subsequent to a boiler in the Unit V of thermal station-II (TPS) of NLCIL on July 1, which resulted in loss of lives, a high level enquiry headed by P K Mohapatra, Retired Director (Technical), NTPC has been ordered to look into the cause of the accident," the statement said.

An internal enquiry committee headed by a director level officer has also been constituted to inquire into it.

The unit head of TPS-II has been placed under suspension and all the other four units of 210 MW each of thermal power station-II Stage -II have been shut down for safety audit.