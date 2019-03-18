Lok Sabha polls: Aam Aadmi Party rules out alliance with Congress in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal

A day after declaring its candidate for the seventh Lok Sabha seat, the (AAP) on Monday made it clear that there would be neither any alliance with the Congress nor a rollback of any of its candidates in Delhi.

Asserting that "enough is enough", senior leader Gopal Rai said these are the final seven candidates of the party and there is no question of "any roll back".

The ruling had earlier on March 2, announced the names of its candidates for the six Lok Sabha seats.

On Sunday, the party declared its last candidate in Delhi, with a senior leader saying the announcement was made seeing the Congress's "irresponsible and indecisive" attitude towards an alliance.

"Despite facing stiff opposition from its workers, the was open to an alliance with the but after waiting for so long and constantly hearing conflicting statements from the party, we have decided that enough is enough and now even if Congress approaches us with a proposal there would be no alliance in Delhi," he said.

He said there has been no communication from the Congress and it clearly shows that the grand old party is "not serious" about elections in Delhi.

The BJP and Congress have not yet declared their candidates for elections in Delhi.

There were rumours of an alliance between Congress-AAP last week when the Congress decided to seek feedback from its booth-level workers on a tie-up with the AAP.

"There are many leaders and workers in Delhi Congress who are in favour of alliance with AAP.

But a final call in this regard will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi," P C Chacko, a senior Congress leader, had said earlier.

Elections to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12. The results will be declared with the rest of the country on May 23.