No contempt can be initiated against striking govt teachers

: The Friday said no contempt can be initiated against government teachers in on strike under the JACTO-GEO banner, as it has not stayed the strike or declared it illegal.

The division bench, comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P stated this when made an urgent mention to move contempt.

Making it clear that the Court had only directed them to return to work by January 25 in the interest of children, the bench said "it is for the government to monitor and take appropriate action against those who flout the order of the Court."



On January 23, the bench passed an interim order, directing the striking government to resume work not later than January 25.

The court passed the interim order on a plea moved by Gokul, a Class XII student, seeking to stall the strike announced by JACTO-GEO, owing to board examinations and to ensure that classes and revision examinations are conducted as per schedule.

The strike began on January 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)