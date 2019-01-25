JUST IN
KCR welcomes Pranab Mukherjee being selected for Bharat Ratna

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday hailed former President Pranab Mukherjee being selected for the country's highest civilian honour of the Bharat Ratna, saying he 'fully deserves it."

Mukherjee fully deserves the award, an official release quoted Rao as having said.

Rao praised the endeavour of Mukherjee in strengthening the country's democratic system and in implementation of "Constitutional provisions"


Mukherjee rendered yeoman service to the country in discharging various responsibilities, he added.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 21:40 IST

