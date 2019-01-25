Bhupen Hazarika inspired millions across generations

The 'bard of Brahmaputra' is now a

Bhupen Hazarika had the ability to weave magic out of traditional Assamese music and gave us songs like 'Dil hoom hoom kare' and 'O Ganga behti ho'. He inspired millions across generations with the power and passion of his voice.

A poet, music composer, singer, actor, journalist, and filmmaker, the self-proclaimed jajabor (wanderer) took the rich folk heritage of and interpreted it beautifully for the world through his songs.

One of its few balladeers, he was cherished in as much as in Guwahati and Kolkata.

Born in 1926 in Sadiya into a family of teachers, the academically-talented Hazarika completed his basic education from Guwahati in 1942, BA from in 1944 and MA (Pol Sc) in 1946.

He did his PhD in Mass Communication from He also received the Lisle Fellowship from Chicago University, US to study the use of educational project development through cinema.

During his stay in the US, he met the legendary black Paul Robeson, whose famous number Old man river was successfully transformed to the megahit Bistirno parore (O Ganga behti ho in Hindi), a virtual anthem for generations of pro-Left activists.

He attributed his singing to tribal music.

As a child, I grew up listening to tribal music its rhythm saw me developing an inclination towards singing. Perhaps, I inherited my singing skills from my mother, who sang lullabies to me. In fact, I have used one of my mother's lullabies in Rudali, the Dadasaheb Phalke winner had said.

He sang his first song Biswa nijoy nojowan (in the second Assamese film Indramalati) in 1939 at the age of 12.

In addition to his native Assamese, Hazarika composed, wrote and sang for numerous Bengali and Hindi films from 1930s to the 1990s besides other songs. He was also one of the leading author-poets of with more than 1,000 lyrics and several books on short stories, essays, travelogues, poems and children's rhymes.

He produced and directed, composed music and sang for Assamese films like Era Batar Sur, Shakuntala, Lotighoti, Pratidhwani, Chick Mick Bijuli, and Siraj. His most famous Hindi films include his long-time companion Kalpana Lajmi's Rudaali, Ek Pal, Darmiyaan, Daman and Kyon, Sai Paranjpe's Papiha and Saaz, Mil Gayee Manzil Mujhe and M F Husain's Gajagamini.

You paint through your songs. But I can't sing with my paintbrush. It's up to you to fill this lacuna in my artistry. That's why I've taken you, Husain apparently told Hazarika after choosing him for the music score of Gajagamini.

Hazarika featured in his first music video Our Northeast, Our Star with music and lyrics by 3 Idiots duo Shantanu Moitra and Swanand Kirkire. He also lent his voice to film Gandhi To Hitler, where he sang Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan Vaishnav jan.

He came to to work in the (IPTA) with Salil Chowdhury, Balraj Sahni and other Marxist intellectuals.

He soon made the city his second home. The generous city and its people have welcomed me, accepted me, and given me my second home since so many years. I admire its people for its willingness to allow people from the rest of to earn a living and prosper, irrespective of caste, creed or colour, he once said about his life in

He received the National Award for Best in 1976 for Chameli Memsaab and President's medal for his films (1960), (1964) and (1967). He was a member of the Legislative Assembly from 1967-72 and was awarded the Padmashri in 1977 and in 1987. He was the of the Sangeet Natak Akademi from 1999-2004.

He was also a member of and the In 2003, he was appointed member of the

Praising Hazarika, Friday said his songs and music are admired by people across generations.

"From them radiates the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood.

"He (Hazarika) popularised India's musical traditions globally. Happy that the has been conferred on Bhupen Da," the tweeted.

Hazarika died in 2011.

The cultural icon also had a brush with politics and had unsuccessfully contested the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in 2004. He was an independent MLA in Assam during 1967-72.

