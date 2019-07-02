No information so far on missing German woman; police

: There has been no information so far on the missing German woman, who had come to Kerala on March 7 and Kerala police planned to get in touch with other states, a top police official said.

"No information so far on the missing woman. The only information which has come is that she had landed here on March 7", IGP and Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, Dhinendra Kashyyap said.

Normally when a foreigner lands in the country, they have to fill out Form "C", an arrival report in an Indian hotel or homestay.

"On verification, it was found that the 31-year-old woman, Lisa Wiese had not filled the mandatory C form," he told PTI.

Asked if Ali Muhammed, a UK national, had accompanied Lisa and reportedly left the state a week later, Kashyyap said he was on the flight in which the woman had come to Kerala.

"Whether they came here and went to any other state or whether they went back through other airports or sea ports in India is being verified," he said.

Their photographs and details have been circulated in Kerala and the places where they could have stayed are being verified, he said.

Kerala police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case of the missing German national after DGP Loknath Behara received a complaint from the woman's mother, which was forwarded by the German consolate.

Asked if the police was widening their search in other states as well, Kashyyap said they were getting in touch with them.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police said they were in the process of preparing a questionnaire to be sent to the relatives of the 31-year-old woman.

"We are preparing a questionnaire and will send it to the women's relatives through the German consulate," an investigating officer said.

"Through the German consulate, we will be talking to the woman's relatives," the officer, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

On media reports that Interpol's help will be sought in the case, he said no decision had been taken on it so far.

Lisa is said to have travelled from Stockholm via Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram on March 7 with Ali.

She had mentioned the Amritanandamayi ashram in Kollam as her destination.

The police, however, did not confirm if she had indeed landed at the ashram or not.

