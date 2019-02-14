Modi stopped by bad weather, addresses rally over phone

Thursday addressed a rally here by mobile phone after bad weather stopped him from reaching the venue.

was to blow the poll bugle for the state at the meeting, named 'Shanknaad' - or the blowing of conch shells - to indicate just that.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, state and party MPs Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, and sat on the dais, as the sound system relayed the brief speech.

arrived at on schedule at about 7 am, and was to travel ahead by helicopter.

He waited there for over four hours for the weather to clear up for the helicopter to take off.

He left by helicopter for Kalagarh at 11.15 am, and then travelled to the Dhikala zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

But he could not go beyond Dhikala as the weather turned bad in the afternoon once again, prompting him to address the meeting on phone.

The apologised to the people at the rally for not being able to reach the venue.

