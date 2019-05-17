Noah Centineo's He-Man Pic Set for 2021 Release

-
ALSO READ
Noah Centineo may take on He-Man's role
Noah Centineo's 'He-Man' movie set for 2021 release
Noah Centineo in talks to play He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' reboot
Noah Centineo in Talks to Star in 'Masters of the Universe' as He-Man
Michael Fimognari to direct 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' sequel
-
Sony Pictures' He-Man movie fronted by actor Noah Centineo will hit the theatres on March 5, 2021.
Titled Masters of the Universe, the film is based on the popular He-Man toyline, which served as the basis for an animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.
Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct the Mattel Films production from a script rewritten by screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.
David S Goyer had previously written the script.
The story revolves around He-Man aka Prince Adam, who uses his magical Power Sword to transform into a powerful warrior and battle the villainous Skeletor with the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU