Noah Centineo's He-Man Pic Set for 2021 Release

Pictures' movie fronted by Centineo will hit the theatres on March 5, 2021.

Titled Masters of the Universe, the film is based on the popular toyline, which served as the basis for an animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

Aaron and are set to direct the Mattel production from a script rewritten by screenwriters and

had previously written the script.

The story revolves around aka Adam, who uses his magical Power Sword to transform into a powerful warrior and battle the villainous Skeletor with the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)