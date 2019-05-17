Noah Centineo's He-Man Pic Set for 2021 Release

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Sony Pictures' He-Man movie fronted by actor Noah Centineo will hit the theatres on March 5, 2021.

Titled Masters of the Universe, the film is based on the popular He-Man toyline, which served as the basis for an animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct the Mattel Films production from a script rewritten by screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

David S Goyer had previously written the script.

The story revolves around He-Man aka Prince Adam, who uses his magical Power Sword to transform into a powerful warrior and battle the villainous Skeletor with the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 14:51 IST

