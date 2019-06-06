NoBroker.com raises USD 51 million from investors

Realty portal has raised USD 51 million from investors, including Atlantic, for business expansion.

This is the Series C Funding.

NoBroker has raised USD 71 million so far.

"The round was led by Atlantic and included participation from existing investors and BEENEXT," the company said in a statement.

is a tech-based, that makes seamless and efficient.

It also provides other services starting from to packers and movers, home loans, cleaning services etc.

More than 25 lakh properties are already registered on NoBroker and over 60 lakh individuals have used the portal's services.

"We plan to use this capital to further innovate and strengthen our ML/AI to make the transactions seamless and quicker," Akhil Gupta, of NoBroker.com, said.

NoBroker currently operates an end-to-end transaction model in five cities -- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and

"This current funding round will support us in our plans to expand our operations. We will also invest in our home store and financial services products," Amit Kumar, CEO and of NoBroker.com, said.

Saurabh Garg, and of the portal, said, "This funding comes at a time when we are already seeing huge traction.

