Peru president wins confidence motion over reforms

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra scored an important victory for his government's tough anti-corruption policies Wednesday by winning a vote of confidence in the opposition-controlled Congress.
Vizcarra, who succeeded disgraced ex-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski a year ago, won by 77 votes to 44, Congress speaker Daniel Salaverry announced.
Vizcarra had urged lawmakers to back his anti-graft proposals.
Kuczynski stepped down last year following allegations of bribe-taking as part of the continent-wide Odebrecht corruption scandal that has embroiled three other Peruvian former presidents.
