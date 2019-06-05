JUST IN
Peru president wins confidence motion over reforms

AFP  |  Lima 

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra scored an important victory for his government's tough anti-corruption policies Wednesday by winning a vote of confidence in the opposition-controlled Congress.

Vizcarra, who succeeded disgraced ex-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski a year ago, won by 77 votes to 44, Congress speaker Daniel Salaverry announced.

Vizcarra had urged lawmakers to back his anti-graft proposals.

Kuczynski stepped down last year following allegations of bribe-taking as part of the continent-wide Odebrecht corruption scandal that has embroiled three other Peruvian former presidents.

