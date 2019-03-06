JUST IN
North Korea food production lowest in over a decade: UN

AFP  |  Seoul 

North Korea recorded its worst harvest for more than a decade last year, the United Nations said Wednesday, as natural disasters combined with its lack of arable land and inefficient agriculture to hit production.

Last year's harvest was just 4.95 million tonnes, the United Nations said in its Needs and Priorities assessment for 2019, down by 500,000 tonnes.

It was "the lowest production in more than a decade", the UN's Resident Coordinator in the North Tapan Mishra said in a statement. "This has resulted in a significant food gap.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 08:10 IST

