Score sheet of RRB exam candidate viral social media is morphed: Railways

Railways on Tuesday said a sheet of a Group-D candidate, which has gone on social media, is "morphed".

The scorecard that is doing the rounds of sites shows a candidate of the railways' Group-D scoring 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test.

"A candidate sheet with very high is being made Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below.

"Please don't be misguided by unscrupulous elements. Indian Railways Recruitment system is fair and transparent," the tweeted the clarification.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for the RRB Group-D It was conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies.

Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam, according to officials.

The Railways has uploaded the result and it is available on its websites, including those of RRB Bilaspur, and

About 1,90,000 people have been short listed to take the next exam which is a physical efficiency test.

