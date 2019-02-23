Army Captain, his four friends booked for false alarm of 'kidnapping'

An Army has been booked for allegedly sending a "false" message of his after getting involved in a road accident near Garha area here, police said on Saturday.

His four friends have also been booked under Indian Penal Code section 182 (deals with the offence of giving false information), Rupnagar Senior of Police Swapan Sharma said here on Saturday.

The along with his friends was returning from Kasol in on Friday when their car allegedly hit another car on the road. After a heated exchange between both the parties, the agreed to pay compensation for the damage to other after reaching Chandigarh.

It was decided that the Captain's two friends will sit in other car while the two occupants of the damaged vehicle will travel in the Captain's vehicle till Chandigarh so they do not flee, police said.

On the way, the Captain allegedly sent a "false" message of his kidnapping, alerting army authorities which later informed the

During checking of vehicles, police intercepted the two cars near Banh Majra on here at 10 pm on Friday and traced the Captain who later admitted to sending a fake message out of fear, police said.

Police said five occupants of other vehicle have also been booked under 107/51 (preventive arrest) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

