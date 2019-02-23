Paswan holds meeting on wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana

Minister Saturday held a joint meeting of Corporation of officers of and regions in connection with rabi marketing season 2019-20, at in

During the meeting, the officers of FCI informed that a target of 130 lakh tonne of wheat procurement was set for rabi marketing season 2019-20, said an official release.

Officers of FCI said 85 lakh tonne of crop will be procured in the marketing season.

In the meeting, discussions were also held on procurement arrangements like setting up of mandis, purchase centres, gunny bags, storage space, evacuation of grain stocks by rail as well as road movement, the release further said.

Arshdeep Singh Thind, General Manager, FCI Region, andOm Prakash, General Manager, FCI Region, and other senior officers of the FCI attended the meeting, it further said.

