JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BJP, AAP members clash in Rajya Sabha over water quality in Delhi
Business Standard

Priority is clean water, not interested in politics over issue: Kejriwal

The chief minister said that his government's priority is to provide clean water to the people of Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he is not interested in politics over the water issue, days after a Bureau of Indian Standards report stated that the city's water failed quality test.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said that his government's priority is to provide clean water to the people of Delhi, he said.
First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 12:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU