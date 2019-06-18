Notices of Election issued for Rajya Sabha by-polls in Gujarat

Separate 'notices of election' were issued for by-polls to two seats in Tuesday, to be held on July 5.

Returning C B issued notices announcing by-elections to two seats which fell vacant due to the election of and to the Both had been elected to the from in 2017.

Pandya, a at the Legislature Secretariat, has been appointed as the Returning

As per the notices, the last date of submitting nomination papers is June 25. Scrutiny of papers would be conducted on June 26 and the last date of withdrawal is June 28.

If more than one candidates remain in the fray, polling will be held separately on July 5 between 9 am and 4 pm. Results will be declared at 5 pm the same day.

Irked by the EC's decision to conduct separate polling for the two seats, which has diminished the Congress' chances of winning at least one of them, the state unit of the party has already moved the

The petition filed by Paresh Dhanani, of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, has sought a direction to the to hold the by-polls together.

The EC said in a statement on June 15 that vacancies for by-polls to all are considered as "separate vacancies" and separate polls are held though they could be held on the same day and at the same time.

"The EC's conduct proves it is working under some pressure....its announcement is akin to a murder of democracy and people have started doubting its credibility," Gujarat said Tuesday.

State BJP said the was unable to digest its defeat.

"When the EC took similar decisions in 1994 and 2009, the had not protested," he said.

