We'll talk when time is right: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on #MeToo against Rajkumar Hirani

Film-producer Vidhu on Monday refused to comment on sexual harassment charges levelled by a woman against Rajkumar and said he would speak about it at the right time.

was associated as a in Chopra's next film, "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga".

is the latest name to be called out for sexual harassment with a woman "assistant" alleging, according to an article in HuffPost India, that he had sexually abused her more than once between March and 2018 while working on the film "Sanju".

When asked about the allegations, told reporters, "This stage here is for something else, which is extremely important for us, as important as what you're talking about. This opportunity we should use to talk about this issue and that of course, when there is a right time, we will talk about it."



The woman had detailed her allegations in an email, dated November 3, 2018, to Hirani's frequent collaborator and "Sanju" Chopra, along with Shelly Chopra, of "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga".

The "Munna Bhai" director, however, had released a statement saying he was "shocked" when the claims were brought to his notice two months ago and denied sexual harassment allegations.

Hirani's name was eventually dropped from the film's promotional material, which is releasing on February 1. It stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)