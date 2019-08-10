NTPC net profit up 6% at Rs 2,840 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,688 crore

State-owned power giant on Saturday posted a 5.63 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,840.28 crore in the June 2019 quarter.

Its net profit was Rs 2,688.96 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a filing.

Total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 26,272.24 crore in the said quarter from Rs 24,148.50 crore a year ago.

Gross of the Group for the April-June 2019 was 76.63 billion units (BUs) as against 76.92 BUs in the same period of 2018. The average power tariff of the firm was Rs 3.63 per unit in the quarter under review.

The company's plant load factor or capacity utilisation (PLF) of coal-based projects dropped to 73.91 per cent in the June 2019 quarter from 77.98 per cent a year earlier.

Its domestic coal supply dipped to 42.28 million tonne in the April-June period from 43.04 million tonne a year ago.

Coal imports by the company went up slightly to 0.89 million tonne in the said quarter from 0.09 million tonne a year ago.

Group's total installed capacity increased to 55,126 MW as on June 30, 2019, from 53,156 MW as on June 30 of the previous year.