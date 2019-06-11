OBC slashes one-year MCLR by 5 bps to 8.70 pc

-
ALSO READ
Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by 0.10 pc for various tenors
RBI lifts lending curbs on BoI, BoM, OBC
3 banks taken out of RBI's PCA framework of lending curbs for high bad loans
Allahabad Bank, Corp Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank out of RBI's weak-bank watch
Syndicate Bank cuts MCLR by 0.10 pc
-
Oriental Bank of Commerce Tuesday said it has cut marginal cost based lending rate
for one-year tenor loan by 5 basis points to 8.70 per cent.
The bank has revised the marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for three loan tenors with effect from June 11, 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.
For six-month tenor, the new MCLR will be 8.60 per cent as against earlier rate of 8.70 per cent.
For one-month tenor, the MCLR now stands at 8.35 per cent, down 10 basis points from the earlier rate.
Last week, SBI reduced interest rate on cash credit account and overdraft (OD) customers with limits above Rs 1 lakh, after the RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points on June 6.
Bank of Maharashtra has cut MCLR for one-year tenor loan by 10 basis points to 8.60 per cent.
The one-year MCLR is the benchmark against which most customer loans such as auto, personal and home loans are priced.
Stock of Oriental Bank of Commerce closed 1.38 per cent up at Rs 91.90 on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU