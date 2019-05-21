Objectify Standardises on 'MSC Simufact Additive' for Additive Manufacturing Simulation

/ -- (MSC), a global leader in and services, who enable product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods, announced today that it has signed an agreement with to use MSC's ' Additive' for Additive (AM) and MSC One suite of products. Additive is a leading Additive product line from and provides process for the metalworking industry.

Objectify Technologies, a leading provider of Additive Manufacturing/3D printing/ solutions in polymers as well as metal, provides solutions that span the entire gamut from fully functional prototypes to production parts. Objectify Technologies is the first company in to provide and under one roof with a large number of and engineering expertise which aid in generating the best outcome for its customers.

"Simulation plays a key role in the Additive Manufacturing process, and its importance is only set to grow over time. We were very keen to zero in on the right partner for our simulation process. When we evaluated Additive, we were impressed by its versatility and ability to match test results very accurately," said Ankit Sahu, of Objectify. "We were also impressed by the huge body of global customer references and case studies in and are confident that we will benefit from their expertise and knowledge, given the fact that MSC's 'Simufact Additive' is the one of the most effective tool in the market today."



"Additive manufacturing is truly coming of age across the world, and is no different. Since its inception, Objectify Technologies has emerged as one of the most important AM solution providers in the country. We are very happy that they have chosen to standardise their simulation on MSC Simufact," said Sridhar Dharmarajan, Managing Director, Indo-Pacific Region, "I am confident that Objectivity will continue to grow in the Additive Manufacturing space, and thrilled they have chosen us to partner with them."



Simufact is an industry leader in providing for all of the manufacturing process chains. These include forming, mechanical and thermal joining operations and Simufact's product solutions can optimise these manufacturing processes by reducing costs and time to market, while consistently providing accurate results.

