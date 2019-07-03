Octogenarian fan steals limelight, catches Kohli's attention

An octogenarian fan stole the limelight with her sheer enthusiasm during India's World Cup match against Bangladesh here Tuesday, forcing skipper Virat Kohli to personally thank her after the 28-run win which sealed their semi-final berth.

Charulatha Patel, 87, attracted all the cameras as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for Kohli and his men from the stands.

Not only Kohli, his deputy and player-of-the-match Rohit Sharma also personally thanked the aged lady and showed his gratitude after India's win.

Wearing a tricolour scarf and with a bright yellow vuvuzela and the national flag in hand, Charulatha was spotted celebrating every moment of India's win.

Kohli later took to twitter to show his gratitude for Charulatha and other Indian fans.

"Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," the India skipper tweeted.

