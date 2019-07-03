JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Climate change made French heatwave 'more likely' in hottest June ever

Austrian parliament approves total glyphosate ban
Business Standard

New EU leaders will not change course on Brexit: Tusk

AFP  |  Brussels 

EU President Donald Tusk said Tuesday he was "absolutely sure" the bloc's new leadership would not change course and offer concessions on the Brexit deal struck with London.

"I am absolutely sure that the new leaders of our institutions will be as consistent as we are today when it comes to the withdrawal agreement and our readiness to discuss our future relationship with the UK," Tusk said after EU leaders chose a new team to head EU bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 00:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU