Odd-even set to return in Delhi to tackle pollution between November 4-15

Under the scheme, odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the odd-even road rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15.

Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states.

The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.
First Published: Fri, September 13 2019. 12:30 IST

