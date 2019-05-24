Odisha CM condoles mountaineer's death

Naveen Friday expressed grief at the demise of renowned mountaineer in a mishap on and directed the sports department to bring back her mortal remains.

The 49-year-old mountaineer from died on Thursday while descending from the peak.

"The directed the sports department to take steps through diplomatic channel to bring back the mortal remains of to Odisha," an at the Chief Minister's Office said.

Das, who was a member of the 'Three Women Expedition' group, died while coming down from the peak.

She hailed from Dhenkanal district of and held a number of records for scaling several high peaks in India, Nepal, South America, and

As per records, Kalpana had scaled in 2008 from the side.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)