Air passenger traffic at five airports in MP go up by 23%

Air passenger traffic across five airports in Madhya Pradeshspiked 23 per cent to 42.83 lakh in the last fiscal over the financial year ended March 2017-2018 amid rising connectivity with different parts of the country, as per AAI data.

According to the AAI data, a total of 42,83 people travelled from five airports --Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and --during the last financial year as compare with 32.89 air passengers in 2017-18.

The growth was highest at among the five airports which saw a whopping 74 per cent increase in passenger traffic to31.58 lakh during the previous fiscal.

The capital city saw 8.09 lakh passengers flying in and out of the aerodrome during the period whilepassenger traffic at stood at 2.40 lakh in the reporting year, as per data.

Meanwhile, the has cleared the decks for setting up of immigration counters at the AAO-run here, paving the way for international flight operations from here, a senior airport official said.

"After the Gazette notification of the Union Home Ministry on May 27, our airport is prepared for the first international passenger flight. We have already got the requisite approvals for the operation of international flight," said Aryama Sanyal, director Airport.

Sanyal said that has already submitted a proposal to connect with Sharjah with a direct daily flight, adding the is expected to make an announcementsoon about the commencement of the new flight after taking necessary approvals.

Meanwhile, the of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, Hemendra Singh Jadaun told on Sunday, "In the last one year, new flights have been started from different cities of for the different destinations like Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vadodara, Chandigarh, among others".

