Odisha government signs MoU to host Commonwealth TT

Odisha government Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with state's table tennis body and TTFI to host the 21st Commonwealth Championship in Cuttack from July 17-22.

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Today's MoU signing is an important step for us in promoting and especially table tennis in the state.

"I congratulate Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and the Odisha State TT Association for partnering with our government in hosting this prestigious event."



The previous two Commonwealth Championships, 2013 and 2015, have also been held in India.

