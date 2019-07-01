DCW sets up its Transgender Cell

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) opened its Transgender Cell Monday to look into complaints of violence, abuse, harassment and discrimination against the community, the panel said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, along with member Promila Gupta, met several transgenders on June 29 to seek their advice on the roles and responsibilities of the cell and to gain an understanding about the issues being faced by the community.

In the meeting, the community members expressed issues and concerns about their safety and security.

They narrated instances of extreme abuse, physical and sexual harassment, violence, discrimination and social stigma faced by them throughout their lives, the women's panel said.

The community members mentioned that they walked in groups even for small household chores such as grocery shopping.

For instance, Kajal (name changed) informed that she was forced to marry someone against her wishes and is continuing to live a dual personality.

Naina (name changed) said she was raped by three boys in an all-boys' school. The school authorities did not take action and instead she was forced to leave the school due to which she was unable to complete her education, the panel claimed.

The community members informed the DCW that police often refused to register complaints dismissing them as culprits without even hearing them.

Some members of the LGBTQ community were also present in the meeting who narrated instances, claiming they were asked by police to strip to prove their sex if they wanted to register a complaint.

The community suggested that the Transgender Cell should be guided constantly by the members of the community. The cell shall involve transgender members as well as the LGBTQ community in its functioning, the panel said.

DCW chief said, "The Transgender Cell shall focus on the problems faced by the community. It shall also look into complaints of abuse from LGBTQ community. We stand by the community and shall advocate their cause to the fullest -- both at the policy as well as the ground level.

