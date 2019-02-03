Odisha govt to boost production of Indian major carps

The government, to boost production of the Indian major carps, is planning to introduce circular cage fish farming at the reservoir of Dam in district, officials said.

As a part of a pilot project, two circular cages will be installed by the fisheries department at the reservoir near Muhammadpur area, the Deputy Director of Fisheries, Zone, Pabitra Kumar Behera, said.

Circular cages provide more space for movement of fish, he said, adding it also helps in feeding fish.

The diameter of a cage is around 16-metre and depth of 4-metre, Behera said adding the installation of the two circular cages will cost around Rs 32 lakh.

The work related to installation of the cages will begin shortly and it will take around a week to complete the job, Behra said.

If things go as per the plan, fingerlings will be released into the cages on February 20, he said.

At least 18,000 fingerlings would be released into the cages and each cage will produce about 15 metric ton (MT) fish in six to eight months.

A total of Rs 15 lakh could be earned from each of the cages within six to eight months, Behera said.

Two Primary Fishermens Societies (PFCS), Muhammadpur PFCS of and Mahanadi PFCS of Burla will be associated with the pilot project.

More circular cages will be installed in the reservoir in future to augment fish production, the said.

The department had earlier undertaken cage fish farming in the reservoir in 2013 by installing 28 cages at an estimated cost of around Rs 47 lakh.

