Odisha has potential to become India's skill capital: Pradhan

Union Skill Development Minister Monday said Odisha has the potential to soon emerge as "skill capital" of the country.

"With the potential Odisha has and with the right intent, together we can ensure Odisha soon becomes the skill capital of India", Pradhan said while inaugurating a "Skill Saathi Youth Conclave" here.

Noting that Narendra Modi's vision of New cannot be realised without New Odisha, he said the youth of Odisha has intellect, skill and courage and with these qualities, they can meet any challenges and work together to create a New Odisha.

"Odisha has been at the forefront of many path breaking initiatives by the skill development ministry in skilling the youth to make them employable," said Pradhan, who also holds Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry.

The Skill Saathi model was created to impart information on vocational education and available market opportunities to the youth, he said.

Currently, 10 Counselling Implementing Organisations (CIO) are empanelled under the 'Skill Saathi' initiative in Odisha, who mobilise candidates and provide career counselling to them. All blocks and urban local bodies in Odisha have been divided among these empanelled CIOs.

The Conclave, billed as the first of its kind, was organised by

The also interacted with youth at 5 remote locations - Mayurbhaj, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Koraput and Berhrampur, via

