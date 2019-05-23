Odisha trends: BJD ahead in 12 seats, BJP in nine

The (BJD) candidates were leading in 12 Lok Sabha seats in while the BJP was ahead in nine constituencies as per initial trends, officials said Thursday.

has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

In Aska Lok Sabha seat BJD candidate is leading against her nearest BJP rival by 17,404 votes.

BJD candidate was leading by 262 votes in Balaslore Lok Sabha seat.

of the BJD was leading by 3,740 votes against is BJP rival in the Berhampur constituency.

Sitting was leading by 813 votes in the Cuttack seat against his nearest BJP rival

In the Jagatsinghpur seat, Rajashree Mallick of the BJD is leading by 5,996 votes against his nearest BJP rival

Achyutananda Samanta of the BJD is leading against his nearest BJP rival by 9,080 votes in the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

The BJD was also leading in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Jajpur and Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituencies.

Union Tribal Affairs Ministers and BJP candidate Jual Oram was leading by 6,200 votes in the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat against his nearest BJD rival

BJP candidate was leading against his rival in the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat by 3,316 votes.

was leading by 1,184 votes against his nearest BJD rival in the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

In the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat BJP candidate was leading by 4,359 votes against her BJD rival

The BJP candidates were also ahead in Bargarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal seats and Mayurbhanj seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)