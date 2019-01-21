Official: Gas explosion kills 3 miners in southwest Pakistan

A Pakistani says a gas explosion in a coal mine in the country's southwest has killed at least three miners.

Mine says that four coal miners were also missing after Monday's incident in the village of in province. He says a rescue operation is underway but that chances of survivals are slim.

village is located about 160 kilometers, or 100 miles, north of Quetta, the provincial capital of

Such incidents are common in mainly because of poor safety measures.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)