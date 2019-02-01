JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mars more porous than thought, NASA's Curiosity rover finds

Populist push in Budget before polls: Rs 5 L income exempt from tax, Rs 6,000 cash to small farmers
Business Standard

Official: UN team to listen to Khashoggi murder audio

AP  |  Istanbul 

An advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a United Nations human rights expert will listen to the audio recordings of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as part of an investigation.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard and her team of experts met Tuesday with advisor Yasin Aktay, a friend of Khashoggi's. He told reporters the team would have access to the audio, according to Turkish media.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. His remains have not been found.

The team on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings will leave on Feb. 3. It has met with Turkey's foreign and justice ministers and the prosecutor leading the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 16:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements