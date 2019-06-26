Federer seeded ahead of Nadal for Wimbledon

has been seeded second ahead of great rival for despite trailing the Spaniard in the world rankings.

Nadal complained earlier this week that Wimbledon's unique formula for seeding that combines ranking points with form in grass-court competitions was disrespectful.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed.

Eighteen-time winner Nadal, ranked number two in the world, is therefore guaranteed to be in the same half of the draw as either Federer or Djokovic.

"Obviously it would be better to be two than three but if they think I have to be three I will accept three and fight to win the matches I have to win," Nadal told Spanish television channel on Monday.

"The only thing that doesn't seem right about this issue is that it is only that does it. If they all did it, it would seem more correct.

"It's not only about my particular case. There have been many occasions when players have played well all year on all surfaces but does not respect the ranking they have earned."



South Africa's is seeded fourth, well ahead of his ranking of eight, after reaching the final for the first time last year, with Dominic Thiem, and all bumped down one position.

The women's seedings do mirror the rankings with champion top of the pile for the first time at a ahead of

Defending champion is seeded fifth with seven-time Wimbledon champion down in 11th.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)